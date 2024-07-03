Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the valiant sons of the Armed Forces of Pakistan for purging the country from the scourge of terrorism.
In a statement on Tuesday, he lauded the bravery of soldiers and officers for carrying out successful operations against terrorists in Tirah area of district Khyber and Lakki Marwat.
Nine terrorists including a most wanted terrorist were killed by the security forces in these operations. The Prime Minister said the entire nation is proud of their brave soldiers.
He said the unwavering resolve of the guardians of Pakistan for establishing peace in the country is highly commendable.