Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today laid the foundation stone for a 330-kilometer four-lane dual carriageway connecting Rajanpur to Dera Ismail Khan. The road project aims to enhance regional connectivity and is expected to be completed in two years.
The project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs121 billion and will include 11 bypass roads to facilitate smoother traffic flow.
The plan includes the construction of six bypasses between Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, covering Rajanpur, Fazilpur, Muhammad Pur, Jampur, Mana Ahmadani, and Kot Chatta. Additionally, five bypasses will be built from Dera Ghazi Khan to Dera Ismail Khan, including Shah Sadruddin, Kala, Shadan Lound, and Ramak.
Officials informed the prime minister that the project will improve transportation infrastructure in the region, reducing travel time and boosting economic activity.