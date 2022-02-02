PM leaves for China tomorrow to attend opening ceremony of Winter Olympic Games 

Islamabad, February 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the special invitation of the Chinese leadership, will leave for China tomorrow on a four-day visit to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the Cabinet and senior government officials.

As a global event, the Olympic Games foster mutual understanding, inclusivity and friendship among the peoples of the world. Beijing will soon become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

The leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation including CPEC. They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues. It would thus renew the bilateral commitment to taking the iron-clad partnership between Pakistan and China to new heights and add impetus to cooperation across multiple domains. A number of MoUs and Agreements would be concluded during the visit.

While in Beijing, the Prime Minister would also meet prominent business leaders of China and representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks, academia and the media. He will also have other bilateral interactions on the side-lines. The Prime Minister’s visit would mark the culmination of celebrations commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, with more than 140 events organized to showcase the resilience of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the unfolding international situation.

