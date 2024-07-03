Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for Dushanbe on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan.
The Prime Minister is paying the visit at the invitation of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the Prime Minister during the visit.
At his arrival in Dushanbe, the Prime Minister will visit the memorial of National Hero of Tajikistan Ismail Samani and lay floral wreath at the monument.
The Prime Minister will meet President Emomali Rahmon at Qasr-e-Millat. He will also attend the signing ceremonies of different bilateral agreements and MoUs (Memorandum of Understandings) in diverse areas of cooperation.
The Prime Minister and Tajik President will also address a joint press conference on the occasion. The Tajik President will host a dinner in the honour of the Prime Minister and his entourage at Qasr-e-Nowruz.