PM makes telephonic call with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone call with His Highness Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces on Sunday.

The two leaders exchanged views on the issues of bilateral interest as well as regional developments, in particular the latest situation in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its strong fraternal ties with UAE and close cooperation between the two countries.

On the latest situation in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in vital interest of Pakistan and the region. He underlined that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward to ensure safety and security as well protection of the rights of the people of Afghanistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that the world community must remain engaged, in order to support the Afghan people, economically and to help rebuild the country.

He emphasized the need to address the dire humanitarian needs and to ensure economic stability of Afghanistan. The Prime Minister congratulated the Crown Prince for making excellent arrangements for the upcoming Expo 2020. He conveyed his best wishes for the resounding success of the mega event. The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince agreed to work together to enhance collaboration in all areas of common interest.