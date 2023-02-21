PM, MNAs discuss overall political situation

ISLAMABAD: Members of National Assembly Sheikh Rohale Asghar and Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh separately called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

They discussed overall political situation as well as matters pertaining to their constituencies. Former MNA Hanif Abbasi also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here in Islamabad on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced the terrorist attack on levies check post in Mastung on Tuesday.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, the Prime Minister prayed for the martyred security personnel. The Prime Minister also prayed for the early recovery of those who injured in the terror attack.

Shehbaz Sharif was appreciative of the resolve and determination of the security forces to root out the terrorists. He said the entire nation salutes its martyrs. In Balochistan, two levies personnel were martyred when unknown gunmen opened fire at Babri Check post in District Mastung on Tuesday.