Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today mandated the swift expulsion of all Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan, citing grave concerns over terrorist attacks originating from Afghan soil and the involvement of its citizens in such violence.
Chairing a high-level meeting in the capital on Friday, the Prime Minister directed all federal and provincial institutions to coordinate their efforts for the rapid return of the undocumented Afghan residents. He stressed that during the process, the elderly, women, children, and minorities must be treated with dignity and respect.
Mr. Sharif expressed the nation”s frustration, noting that the Pakistani people, who have made immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism, are questioning how long the country must carry the burden of Afghan refugees. He recounted Pakistan”s decades of support for Afghanistan through its hardships, contrasting it with the heavy price Pakistan has paid, including thousands of lives and billions in economic losses due to terrorism.
The premier voiced significant apprehension about the use of Afghan territory for militant attacks inside Pakistan and the participation of Afghan citizens in these hostile acts. He highlighted that senior officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister and ministers of defense and foreign affairs, had made multiple diplomatic trips to Kabul to urge the interim government to prevent such cross-border aggression.
The Prime Minister condemned a recent attack from Afghanistan, which he said was met with a “befitting response” from Pakistan”s valiant armed forces. He lauded the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, under whom the Pakistan Army decisively repelled the aggression, adding that the entire nation pays tribute to their valor.
The crucial meeting was attended by a host of senior figures, including Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, federal ministers, and the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The premier of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and a representative for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present.
During the session, officials were briefed that approximately 1.5 million Afghan nationals have already been sent back. The forum was informed that no further extensions will be granted for their stay, and the repatriation process will be accelerated. Only those with valid Pakistani visas will be permitted to remain in the country.
To facilitate the expedited departure, the number of exit points to Afghanistan is being increased. The meeting was also told that providing shelter to illegally residing Afghans is a legal offense, and a process to identify such individuals is underway. The government plans to involve the public in the repatriation process, ensuring no one is allowed to harbor undocumented Afghans against official policy.
Provincial leaders and the AJK premier appreciated the diplomatic initiatives and praised the central roles of Prime Minister Sharif and Field Marshal Munir. The meeting concluded with a firm decision to strictly implement all presented recommendations.