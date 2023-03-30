PM orders withdrawal of curative review reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed law ministry to withdraw the curative review reference filed against Supreme Court’s senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

According to the statement released PM Office, the prime minister directed Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar to withdraw the curative review reference against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa as it was politically motivated.

The premier further said CRR was filed only to defame Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his family members. “This was not a reference rather a victimization by revengeful Imran Khan against an impartial person pursuing the course of constitution and the law.” “This was a conspiracy to usurp the independence of judiciary and create a division within,” the prime minister remarked.

The prime minister said while being in opposition, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and other coalition parties had opposed this frivolous reference. The federal cabinet had alsready approved the withdrawal of the curative review petition against a top court order in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

The cabinet meeting, which was held under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last year, approved the withdrawal of the curative review petition. The Supreme Court (SC) on June 19, dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa after declaring it ‘invalid’. The detailed verdict released by the apex court nullified the presidential reference against Justice Isa and termed the reference as a violation of the law and the Constitution.

The judgment stated that the presidential reference filed against Justice Isa was in violation of the law and the Constitution. “The worthy President grossly failed to exercise his discretion as mandated under the Constitution and, thus, the entire process built thereon leading to the filing of the Reference was in violation of the law and the Constitution,” the verdict read. According to a judgment, there was no evidence or a previous offence recorded against Justice Isa to support the allegation of money laundering brought against him.