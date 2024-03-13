PM pays surprise visit to various utility stores in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to various utility stores in Islamabad to review the distribution of the Prime Minister's Ramadan Relief Package.

The Prime Minister met the beneficiaries during the visit and asked them about the problems faced in getting the package, according to Radio Pakistan.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the people who come to get the Ramadan package do not face any kind of difficulty.