Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the Punjab Police for killing ten Khawarij in Mulla Khel area of Mianwali.
In a statement on Friday, he appreciated the Punjab Police and its Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for timely and effective action against Khawarij.
Shehbaz Sharif said nation is proud of fearless Jawans of the police force and expressed resolve that we will continue to crush the nefarious designs of Khawarij in the same way.
The Prime Minister also expressed commitment that war against Khawarij will continue till complete elimination of terrorism from the country.