PM pays tributes to Turkish people on National Unity Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid glowing tributes to the Turkish people on the seventh anniversary of Democracy and National Unity Day. In a tweet on Saturday, he said Pakistan joins the brotherly people and government of Turkiye in commemorating the anniversary of Democracy and National Unity Day today.

Recalling the supreme sacrifices of the brave Turkish people, Shehbaz Sharif said we pay our rich tribute and respects to the martyrs who valiantly resisted the heinous attempt to deprive them of democracy and basic rights. He said this historic and epoch-making day in 2016 also represented unwavering faith and profound trust in the dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The takeaway of the day was that the nations can overcome any challenge with the power of unity, fraternity and deep bonds.