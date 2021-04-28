PM performs ground-breaking of various projects in Quetta

Islamabad, April 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground-breaking of various projects in Quetta on Wednesday. These projects include of 22-kilometer idealization of Quetta Western Bypass (N-25) and construction of 11-kilometer Dera Murad Jamali Bypass (N-65). The Prime Minister will also distribute cheques among deserving people under Kamyab Jawan Programme in Quetta. Imran Khan will also be briefed on the overall situation of Balochistan and the development projects.

