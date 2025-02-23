Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to uniform development across Pakistan during a public gathering in Dera Ghazi Khan.
He spoke about the government’s dedication to spurring prosperity by expanding development projects nationwide. Sharif emphasized that Pakistan’s economy has stabilized over the past year, with a focus now on bolstering agricultural and industrial sectors to increase exports and generate job opportunities.
He communicated his vision for the future in the Saraiki dialect, expressing his strong personal connection to the region. The prime minister highlighted the importance of peace to achieve development goals and lauded the sacrifices made by security forces in the fight against terrorism.
He announced two significant initiatives: the construction of a cancer hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan and a new university in Rajan Pur. Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, welcomed attendees, noting the large turnout as a testament to the public's support for the government's development agenda.