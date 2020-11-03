PM: (PM announces energy relief package for industrial sector)

ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a comprehensive package to provide electricity to industries at reduced rates.

Announcing the package on Tuesday, he said small and medium industries will get additional electricity on 50 percent reduced rates from November 01 till June 30 of the next year.

For example, if an industrial unit would buy electricity at a rate of 16 rupees per unit and now it will get the same on fifty percent discount on consuming additional electricity.

He said it has also been decided to provide additional electricity at 25 percent discounted rates to all the industry, including big and small unites, for next three years. He said the electricity will be provided to the industry on off-peak hours’ basis throughout the year.

The Prime Minister said it was unfortunate that our industrial products could not compete with other countries due to expensive electricity as a result of costly power agreements signed by the previous governments.

He said this package will reduce cost of production, enhance Pakistan’s exports, and create wealth. He said due to prudent economic policies of the government, a record sale of cement, motorcycles, and cars has been witnessed, whereas our construction sector is also progressing at a great pace.