PM: (PM thanks UNSC members for showing concerns over HR abuses in IIOJ and K)

August 7, 2020

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for taking up the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and thanked its members for showing concerns over the human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ and K). On Pakistan’s request, the 15-member body held a closed-door meeting on the first anniversary of India’s illegal action to end the special status of the disputed territory.

Prime Minister in a tweet said, “I welcome the UNSC for again taking up the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which has been on its agenda for over 70 years.” He said “We thank the Council members, who expressed concern over the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

He expressed firm resolve that “Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiri people until they secure this inalienable right.”

