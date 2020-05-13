PM: (PM to participate in meeting to be organized under COVID Action Platform of WEF: FM)

May 14, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in meeting to be organized under COVID Action Platform of World Economic Forum (WEF).

Chairing a video link meeting here, the Minister said Prime Minister will apprise the international community of Pakistan’s viewpoint while discussing corona pandemic, situation in Occupied Kashmir, and his debt relief proposal for weaker economies of the world.

He said Pakistan is taking all out steps to stop the spread of corona pandemic in the country despite its limited resources. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we have to stop the further spread of the disease as well as to come out of the economic crisis due to suspension of economic activities.

