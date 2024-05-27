﻿PM praises security forces’ anti-terror operations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the officers and jawans of the security forces for carrying out successful operations against terrorists in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and Khyber districts.

In a statement on Monday, he also presented a tribute to five soldiers of the Pakistan Army namely Sepoy Taimoor Shaheed, Sepoy Nadir Sagheer Shaheed, Sepoy Muhammad Yaseen Shaheed, Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar Shaheed, and Naik Ashfaq Butt Shaheed for embracing martyrdom during an operation in Bagh area of Khyber district.

Praying the Allah Almighty to grant the departed souls higher status in the heaven and commiserating with the bereaved families, the Prime Minister said the security forces conducted the operation without caring for their lives to eliminate terrorists.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the resolve to continue the war till the complete elimination of the scourge of terrorism from the country. He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the war against terrorism.