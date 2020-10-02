PM: (Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project to accelerate economic activities: PM)

Islamabad:Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project will create job opportunities and accelerate economic activities besides catering to the needs of Lahore.

Chairing a review meeting on progress in implementation of the project here on Friday, he said execution of project within the stipulated timelines is a priority of the government. The Prime Minister said Ravi Riverfront Urban Development is a key project to restore Lahore city, fulfill needs of the growing population, overcome water shortage and speed up economic process across the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar told the Prime Minister that the progress in the project is being monitored at the highest level as per his vision and priorities. He assured that the deadlines about implementation of the project will be achieved.