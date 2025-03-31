Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future, emphasizing the nation’s dedication to reducing its environmental impact.
In a message delivered on the occasion of the International Day of Zero Waste celebrated, he underscored Pakistan’s focus on promoting eco-friendly manufacturing, textile recycling, and ethical consumerism.
Sharif highlighted the Plastic Waste Management Action Plan aimed at eliminating single-use plastics, promoting biodegradable alternatives, and enhancing recycling initiatives. He called on local governments to bolster waste collection and expand recycling infrastructure.
The Prime Minister’s message reflects a strategic effort to address environmental challenges and foster sustainable practices across the country.