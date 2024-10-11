Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on miners in Duki district of Balochistan.
According to official reports, at least twenty coal miners were killed and five others injured in a terrorist attack in Duki district of Balochistan on Friday early morning.
In a statement on Friday, he expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident. Commiserating with the bereaved families, he prayed for the departed souls.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to root out terrorism in all its forms.