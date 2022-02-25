PM returns after two-day visit to Russia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation reached Islamabad in the wee hours of Friday after completing two-day visit to Russia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow was the first bilateral trip by a Pakistani prime minister after two decades. The PM was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the members of his cabinet. During his visit to Russia, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held nearly three-hour long meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Kremlin in Moscow. The two leaders discussed matters relating to bilateral relations and other important affairs.

According to reports, the two leaders reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations including economic and energy cooperation, particularly the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline. The regional situation including the developing scenario of Ukraine also came under discussion. The Russian President also hosted a luncheon for Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier on his arrival at Kremlin, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Russian President.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiyani.

This was the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani Prime Minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being termed as a historic step to renew relations between the two countries. Prime Minister Imran Khan also held a separate meeting with Deputy Prime Minister for Energy of Russia Alexander Novak, along with a delegation. During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual cooperation in multiple fields came under discussion.

The Prime Minister regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict. He stressed that conflict was not in anyone’s interest, and that the developing countries were always hit the hardest economically in case of conflict.

Imran Khan underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Expressing concerns on rising trends of extremism and Islamophobia in the world, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for interfaith harmony and coexistence.

Appreciating President Putin’s understanding of the respect and sensitivities that the Muslims attach to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Prime Minister said that inter-faith harmony and respect for all religions was imperative for peace and harmony within and among the societies.