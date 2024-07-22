Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has launched the groundbreaking of the Jinnah Medical Complex in Islamabad, promising top-tier, free medical services to underprivileged patients across several regions.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Prime Minister outlined the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility. The new Jinnah Medical Complex is expected to be among the finest in the region, offering comprehensive services for heart, kidney, lung diseases, and cancer, among others.
The facility, intended to benefit not only residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi but also those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, will provide 100 percent free medical treatment to deserving patients. It will also feature a modern emergency section, an air ambulance service for remote areas, a nursing school, and fully equipped laboratories offering free tests.
Highlighting the support from Sultan Ali Allana and Prince Rahim Aga Khan, who provided free technical consultancy, Prime Minister Sharif has directed that the construction be completed within a year and emphasized that there would be no financial constraints on the project. He also addressed compensation for those affected by land acquisition, instructing that their issues be resolved swiftly through a one-window operation.
