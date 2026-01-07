Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday issued a strong call for the international community to compel India to cease widespread human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the region’s Right to Self-determination Day.
In a statement, the premier urged global powers to press for the reversal of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 and to uphold the longstanding United Nations resolutions promising a plebiscite for the Kashmiri people.
The Prime Minister’s message highlighted the significance of 5 January 1949, when the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted a resolution stipulating that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir would be determined by a “free and impartial plebiscite” under UN supervision.
Sharif”s statement lamented that this commitment remains unfulfilled, attributing the failure to what he described as India’s “illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.”
The communication detailed an escalation in the suffering of the local populace since 5 August 2019, accusing India of undertaking “illegal and unilateral measures” as part of a systematic campaign to alter the demographic and political character of the territory, which he referred to as Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to the premier, Indian authorities have consistently attempted to silence genuine Kashmiri leadership and muzzle the media. The statement pointed to thousands of political prisoners, the outlawing of sixteen political organisations, and the routine nature of arbitrary detentions and cordon and search operations.
Despite these coercive measures, the message asserted that India has failed to subjugate the will of the Kashmiri people. The premier saluted their “indomitable courage, commitment and resilience against what he termed “Indian atrocities.”
The statement emphasised that a just resolution of the dispute is indispensable for achieving durable peace in South Asia.
Concluding his message, Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s pledge to continue extending unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri cause, vowing to serve as their voice on all available platforms.