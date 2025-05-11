A telephonic conversation took place between the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shehbaz Sharif, and the Chairman of MQM, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, in which they reiterated their resolve to respond strongly to every conspiracy and attack by the enemy.
According to the MQM spokesperson, the Prime Minister informed Dr. Khalid Maqbool of the details of Pakistan’s initial counter-attack.
Both leaders agreed that any aggression would be met with an effective response. Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui praised the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces and Pakistan Air Force in response to Indian aggression.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his commitment to making timely decisions to unify the nation and ensure their safety.