Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Levies post in Kalat area of Balochistan, emphasizing that such acts are aimed at disrupting the province’s progress and development.
According to a report, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Levies personnel Ali Nawaz, who lost his life in the attack, acknowledging his sacrifice for the defense of the country. He extended prayers for the martyr’s high rank and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.
He also prayed for the swift recovery of the security personnel injured in the attack.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to maintaining security, Sharif stressed that terrorist elements would not be allowed to achieve their objectives.