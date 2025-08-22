Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reached out to political leaders to discuss the severe monsoon rains and flood situation across the country, particularly in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Prime Minister contacted Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in torrential rains and urban flooding in southern Sindh, especially Karachi. He offered the full support of the federal government to the Sindh government in handling the emergency.
Shehbaz Sharif also instructed the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to remain in constant contact with the Sindh government, extend maximum assistance to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and ensure timely alerts to the public about potential risks.
In separate telephone calls, the Prime Minister spoke to Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.
During the conversation with Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, the two leaders reviewed the damages caused by recent rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ongoing relief operations. The Prime Minister praised the active role of Al-Khidmat Foundation in rescue and relief work.
Shehbaz Sharif and Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discussed the impact of the rains in Sindh and possible threats from further rainfall. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the federal government’s full cooperation, including support from NDMA and other institutions, to address any emergency.