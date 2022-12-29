PM Shehbaz invites Turkish President to conference on Pakistan floods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkiya, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, today.

The Prime Minister invited President Erdogan to the International Conference being co-hosted with the United Nations in Geneva on January 9, 2023 in the wake of the recent devastating floods in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan to the brotherly government of Turkey for the provision of prompt humanitarian assistance in the wake of the unprecedented catastrophic floods.

Highlighting the daunting challenge faced by the country in terms of rehabilitation and reconstruction of the affected areas in a climate-resilient manner, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of continued international support and solidarity for Pakistan’s plans to build back better. The two leaders also exchanged views on various bilateral matters and international issues, and agreed to remain in close contact.