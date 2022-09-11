PM Shehbaz orders protecting of Dadu power grid

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of the news that a 500KV grid station in Dadu is in danger due to flood water, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday issued instructions to the concerned authorities to take measures to save the grid station on Sunday.

The prime minister has directed the higher civil and military officials to utilize all resources in order to save Dadu grid statin. On the directions of PM Shehbaz, three excavators have been dispatched from Moro city.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is overseeing himself the restoration work of the infrastructure damaged during the recent floods round the clock. He instructed the officials to immediately save the Dadu grid station from the ravages of flood as the grid station was necessary for provision of continuous supply of electricity.