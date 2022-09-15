PM Shehbaz, Russian President discuss bilateral ties

Islamabad, September 15, 2022 (PPI-OT):Meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin is in progress in Samarkand. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarqand and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests.

