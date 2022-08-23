PM stresses need to further enhance bilateral economic ties with Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with a delegation of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in Doha Tuesday.

Qatar Investment Authority is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds of the world. Mansoor Bin Ebrahim AL-Mahmoud, CEO, and Sheikh Faisal Thani Al-Thani, Chief Investment Officer of Africa and Asia-Pacific Regions represented the QIA.

This was the first engagement of the Prime Minister, right after his arrival in Doha on his two-day official visit. The Prime Minister was accompanied by key members of the Cabinet and senior officials. Lauding Qatar’s rapid economic development under the visionary leadership of His Highness the Amir, the Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Qatar and wanted to upgrade the traditionally warm political ties between the two countries into a comprehensive economic partnership.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to further enhance bilateral economic and investment engagement, particularly in the renewable energy including solar and wind power generation, aviation, maritime, industrial and infrastructure development, and hospitality sectors.

The Prime Minister underlined Pakistan’s unique geographic and demographic advantages, which combine its strategic location with a huge middle-class market and a large skilled workforce. Highlighting Pakistan’s liberal and business-friendly investment policies, the Prime Minister invited the Qatari side to invest in Pakistan’s energy, aviation, agriculture and livestock, maritime, tourism and hospitality sectors.

He also urged Qatari investors to explore the opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to promote regional connectivity and mutual prosperity. The Prime Minister assured full facilitation to QIA through transparent and expeditious processes. As part of the event, a number of presentations were made by the relevant Ministries highlighting the potential of foreign investment in the fields of food security, energy, maritime, aviation, hospitality and tourism sectors.

The Prime Minister appreciated the QIA’s rejuvenated interest in investing in Pakistan. It was agreed that designated focal persons on both sides would closely follow-up on the key proposals for investments. The Prime Minister invited H.E. Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mehmoud and H.E. Sheikh Faisal Thani Al-Thani to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience to build on the momentum generated by the visit. Terming Pakistan as a priority country, the QIA delegation expressed keen interest and readiness of the QIA to actively pursue investment opportunities in Pakistan.