PM stresses to form single regulatory body for implementation of building bylaws in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need to form a single and robust regulatory body for better implementation of rules and building bylaws in the Federal Capital. Chairing a meeting to discuss the matters of the Federal Capital here on Monday, the Prime Minister directed to formulate a comprehensive plan for the resolution of complaints regarding encroachments in Islamabad.

He said for proper implementation of this plan modern drone technology should be utilized. He also emphasized on protecting environment of the Federal Capital through tree plantation at large scale. The Prime Minister said provision of rewards should be considered to ensure participation of locals in protecting green areas.