PM terms climate change as potent challenge being faced by world 

Islamabad, September 12, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that climate change has emerged as one of the most potent challenges facing the world. The Prime Minister made these remarks while talking to H.E. Mr. Duarte Pacheco, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

Prime Minister said that the massive economic damage on top of the economic crisis had undermined Pakistan’s capacity to achieve Sustainable Development Goals. He asked the international community to step forward and help Pakistan deal with this calamity of epic proportions.

The Prime Minister asked the Inter-Parliamentary Union to play its role in raising awareness about the horrors of climate change and help mobilize global support for the developing countries facing the climate crisis due to global warming. He said that the world should pursue climate justice as an ideal to deal with the threat, which was real and redefining our lives.

The Prime Minister said that despite its shortcomings, democracy was still the best system in the world that was a vehicle to realize people’s aspirations. He termed fake news as one of the major challenges facing democracy. The Prime Minister mentioned the worst human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir, particularly after August 5, 2019, and said that the violation of fundamental human rights had exposed the so-called democratic face of India. He supported Pakistan’s case with respect to climate change and stressed upon the developed countries to make strategy to control the carbon emissions.

