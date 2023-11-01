PM terms CPEC as century’s opportunity for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as 'once in a century-time opportunity' and said Pakistan is focusing on the project's second phase to attain rapid economic and industrial growth.

According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, in an interview with China's Phoenix TV, the Prime Minister said the CPEC initiated under China's Belt and Road Initiative has helped Pakistan witness significant development in diverse sectors.

He said China's Urumqi and Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have huge prospects for cooperation, particularly in trade and tourism. He said Pakistan is expecting big economic activity and an influx of tourists. He also mentioned the progress in Balochistan which is now integrated through the CPEC projects.

On the significance of BRI (Belt and Road Initiative), the Prime Minister said the unique opportunity and transformation would not be restricted to Pakistan but would spread to the region with the development of north-south roads and rail and road networks.

On cooperation with China in green energy to combat climate change, he said Pakistan is one of the worst victims of natural disasters. About the rise of China seen as a threat by some countries, he said no power on earth can undo the emerging power. The correct approach to handle is to cooperate with China rather than to contain it.

On relations with the United States, the Prime Minister said cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism continues as Pakistan is committed to fighting terrorism and extremism.

Asked about prospects of improvement in ties with India, he said Pakistan would not miss any opportunity for improvement of relations with India, however, without resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute a dialogue or a normal trade activity is not possible.

On the situation in Gaza, he called for an immediate ceasefire and said that the "utterly unacceptable violence be treated as war crimes".