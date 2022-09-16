PM to attend SCO-CHS meeting in Samarkand today 

Islamabad, September 16, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan today (Friday). Leaders of SCO members and observer states as well as heads of SCO organizations and other special guests would attend the meeting.

The SCO leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues, including climate change, food security energy security, and sustainable supply chains. They would also approve agreements and documents that would chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister held a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Samarkand today and discussed bilateral relations. Shehbaz Sharif will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Before concluding his visit, the Prime Minister will also pay a visit to tomb of Imam Bukhari.

