PM to visit flood-hit areas of Nowshera, Charsadda districts today

Islamabad, August 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay visit to flood affected districts of Nowshera and Charsadda on Monday. According to Prime Minister Office, the Prime Minister will be briefed by the relevant authorities on the damages and relief operations in the area.

Apart from reviewing the relief work, the Prime Minister will also meet the flood victims. Later, he will also visit the site of Mohmand dam where he will be briefed about the project. Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet said that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz will visit Taunsa Sharif to express solidarity with flood victims.

