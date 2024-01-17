PM underscores importance of ensuring equal access to technology for all nations

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has underscored the importance of ensuring equal access to technology for all the nations.

Participating in the Trade Tech's Trillion Dollar Promise meeting organized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday, he said this will enable the impoverished nations to take advantage of the 21st century scientific advancements.

The Prime Minister said there is a huge population in the world which is bereft when strategic competition occurs in terms of technology. He said the strategic competition needs to be addressed which at times overshadows economic competition.

He said the desire for dominance overshadows human creativity and inquisitiveness, discouraging the potential for further growth in technology.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar stressed that the private sector should also take the lead and encourage the flow of information about innovative technologies.