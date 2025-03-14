Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here at Prime Minister House on Thursday.
The Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings, through the Ambassador, to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, and expressed his deepest gratitude for the warmth and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their recent visit to Tashkent last month.
The Prime Minister expressed his complete satisfaction at the excellent progress made between the two countries during his visit, which included the formation of a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, as well as the signing of a number of important agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in various fields.
The Prime Minister said that, upon his return from Tashkent, he had tasked the concerned Ministers of relevant areas to ensure prompt follow up on the decisions taken by the two leaders.
He particularly highlighted Pakistan’s interest in enhancing cooperation with Uzbekistan in mining and minerals, railways (including the Trans Afghan Railways project), Small and Medium Enterprise (SEZs), banking, tourism, culture and renewable energy.
The Prime Minister also underscored the need to devise a roadmap to work towards the enhancement of bilateral trade to USD 2-billion, as had been agreed between the two leaders.
The Ambassador said that President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was fully committed to strengthening Uzbekistan’s ties with Pakistan and to transform the excellent political relations between the two countries into mutually beneficial economic ties.
He also shared that President Mirziyoyev had accepted the Prime Minister’s invitation to undertake an official visit to Pakistan later this year, the dates for which would be worked out between the two sides.