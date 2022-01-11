PM urges world to act against extremist agenda of Modi Govt posing threat to regional peace 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, January 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to take note and act against extremist agenda of the Modi government posing threat to peace of the region. In a tweet on Monday, he said that under the extremist ideology of the BJP inspired Modi regime, all religious minorities in India have been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups.

He said the continuing silence of Modi government on the call at an extremist Hindutva summit in December for genocide of minorities in India, especially the 200 million Muslims community, begs the question whether the BJP government supports this call.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Neelum Jhelum power generation increases to 726 MW: third power generating unit also goes into operation

User2

UN urged to hold India accountable for war crimes in IIOJK

PPI News Agency

South Korea Increases Pakistani Workers Quota by 11%

User2

PM urges world to act against extremist agenda of Modi Govt posing threat to regional peace 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, January 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to take note and act against extremist agenda of the Modi government posing threat to peace of the region. In a tweet on Monday, he said that under the extremist ideology of the BJP inspired Modi regime, all religious minorities in India have been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups.

He said the continuing silence of Modi government on the call at an extremist Hindutva summit in December for genocide of minorities in India, especially the 200 million Muslims community, begs the question whether the BJP government supports this call.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

‘Ehsaas Rehribaan’ initiative aims to create an enabling environment for street vendors

PPI News Agency

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to visit Tunisia from 14-15 February 2018

User2

United States presence is a great threat to the entire world: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor

PPI News Agency