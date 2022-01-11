PM urges world to act against extremist agenda of Modi Govt posing threat to regional peace 

Islamabad, January 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to take note and act against extremist agenda of the Modi government posing threat to peace of the region. In a tweet on Monday, he said that under the extremist ideology of the BJP inspired Modi regime, all religious minorities in India have been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups.

He said the continuing silence of Modi government on the call at an extremist Hindutva summit in December for genocide of minorities in India, especially the 200 million Muslims community, begs the question whether the BJP government supports this call.

