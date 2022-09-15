PM, Uzbek President discuss bilateral relations 

Islamabad, September 15, 2022 (PPI-OT):A meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is in progress in Samarkand. They are discussing bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests. Earlier, the Prime Minister held a meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

