Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has commended the security forces for successfully eliminating six Khawarij terrorists in Spinwam area of North Waziristan.
In a statement on Saturday, the Prime Minister paid tributes to Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat and five other soldiers for embracing martyrdom while valiantly fighting the terrorists.
The Prime Minister prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and expressed condolences with their families. He said Pakistan Army has rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism.
He said the entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs. Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the determination to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.