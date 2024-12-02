Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening the national HIV response in alignment with global efforts.
In his message on World AIDS Day, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of upholding the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights and fostering inclusivity for all communities as critical steps toward eliminating AIDS as a public health threat.
Sharif highlighted healthcare as a fundamental human right, stressing that through collective efforts, this right can be ensured equitably for all. He acknowledged the growing HIV epidemic in Pakistan, calling for bold, innovative, and sustainable interventions to address the challenge.
The Prime Minister underscored that a future free from AIDS can only be achieved through collective action that respects human dignity, equity, and inclusion. He urged decisive and compassionate action to empower those most affected by HIV.