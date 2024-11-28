A westerly wave is expected to affect western parts of Pakistan from Thursday night while rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall are likely to hit several regions, according to the national weather office.
According to a PMD report today, on Thursday, Cold and dry conditions are likely across most areas, with isolated rain, wind, and thunderstorms expected in parts of north and south Balochistan, western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the night. Smog and fog patches may persist in the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh overnight.
Friday Outlook: Cloudy weather with widespread rain, wind, and thunderstorms, along with snowfall in hilly areas, is predicted for Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Light rain and thunderstorms may affect the Pothohar region, Islamabad, Murree, and Galliyat by evening or night. Smog and fog are expected in parts of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and nighttime hours.
Past 24 Hours: Cold and dry conditions prevailed nationwide, with smog and fog reported in isolated parts of Punjab and upper Sindh. The lowest temperatures recorded included -9°C in Leh, -7°C in Skardu, and -4°C in Astore, Gilgit, and Gupis.