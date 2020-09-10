PMDU: (PM office seeks explanation from FDE for non-compliance of PMDU guidelines)

Islamabad:The Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) continues to monitor the performance of different institutions.

The performance evaluation of the Ministry of Education has been completed and its report based on the addressal of public complaints has been presented to the Prime Minister.

According to the PM Office, it was noted that the officials of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) showed apathy to address the public complaints in the light of the directions of the Prime Minister Delivery Unit.

The PM office said that the officials should demonstrate responsibility in addressing the public complaints. The evaluation report has commended the performance of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.