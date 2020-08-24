PMDU receives report regarding performance of FBR officials

August 24, 2020

Islamabad, August 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) has received report regarding the performance of FBR officials. According to the report, strict warning has been issued to ten high ranking officials of the FBR over their poor performance. The officials have been directed to improve their performance regarding resolution of public complaints.

The report indicated that strict action will be initiated in case the public complaints are not addressed in a satisfactory manner. The Prime Minister office directed the FBR Chairman to reopen five hundred and fifty six complaints and ensure their resolution on merit. The report also commended the performance of best performing officers.

