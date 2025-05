News Ticker: Sindh Government to Launch 3-Day “Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh Program” in HyderabadRTO-1 Seals Prominent Lighting Store on M.A. Jinnah Road for Violating POS LawsThe Need for Trilateral Talks on Kashmir: President of Azad Kashmir Sultan Mahmood ChaudhryPakistani wrestler Inam Butt to leave for Croatia to participate in international eventsPML-F Secretary General Acknowledges Victory Against Indian AggressionWater Theft on Mirpur Minor Canal: Farmers’ ProtestPakistan reaches West Asia Baseball Cup semi-finalsBalochistan’s Development and Law and Order: Key Meeting between CM and PresidentPolice Operations Against Drug Dealers in MirpurkhasJamaat-e-Islami Condemns Israeli Attacks, Calls for Immediate Action on GazaWater Theft on Mirpur Minor Canal: Farmers’ ProtestPakistan reaches West Asia Baseball Cup semi-finalsRTO-1 Seals Prominent Lighting Store on M.A. Jinnah Road for SC Chief Justice Pledges Judicial Reforms During Bannu VisitDow University observes Thanksgiving DayPresident Pays Tribute to Nation and Armed Forces on Thanksgiving DayCCNP announces nationwide cancer awareness drive focused on early detection and outreachCJP visits PHC's Bannu Bench, underscores judicial reforms, judges' safetyPresident and PM Honor Sacrifices of MarkaeHaq Heroes Squadron Leader Usman YousafBilawal Zardari Congratulates Nation on Success of Operation Bunyanum MarsousPM Youth Programme Delegation Embarks on Strategic Review at IIUIAJK PM Visits ShellingAffected AreasDonkey Cart Race Held in MirpurkhasOrganizing a Rally in Karachi Regarding Thanksgiving DayMedical Teams Satisfied with Elephant Health in Safari ParkCM Hoists Flag on Pakistan’s Day of Gratitude, Announces Rs10m for Martyrs’ FamiliesThanksgiving Day Observed In SukkurDisplay of Enthusiasm at the Colorful Thanksgiving Day CeremonyThanksgiving Day: Public Expresses Solidarity with Armed Forces in OkaraSolidarity with the Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement AgenciesCurrency Exchange Rates Experience Modest Upward MovementForeign Selling Drives Pakistan Stock Exchange Down by 300 PointsPakistan welcomes US decision to lift sanctions from SyriaSindh Govt Withdraws Controversial Commercialisation NotificationOGDCL Pledges Support for New TVET Skill Development Center in KashmoreAhsan Iqbal Advocates for Direct Trade Corridors with Central AsiaSenate committee approves Captive Power Plants Levy Bill, 2025 without amendmentsCommitment to Local Production of Vaccines and Medicines in PakistanPakistan to Commemorate YoumeMarkaeHaq Annually Honoring Armed Forces’ TriumphInternational Day of Families observed Pakistan Challenges Indian Defence Minister’s Remarks on Nuclear ArsenalHEC Hosts Training to Enhance University Data Management SkillsPakistan Hails HouthisUS Ceasefire as Diplomatic MilestoneEnding Load Shedding in Sibi is Essential: QadriPM Honors Battle of Truth Martyrs, Asserts Indian Arrogance ShatteredChina Reasserts Sovereignty Over Zangnan (Arunachal Pradesh) with New Place NamesPrime Minister Champions Modern Agricultural Reforms for SelfReliancePakistan condemns Indian Defence Minister’s remarksPM Sharif Orders Strict Measures to Expand Tax BaseInterior Minister commends FC personnel for foiling terrorist attack in HanguPunjab InfO Minister’s Shows Strong Reaction to PTI’s Alleged Silence in WarBook Launch of ‘Bolte Kutbey’ Held at Punjab Arts CouncilSukkurHyderabadKarachi Motorway Declared Vital for Economy: NA toldSindh Madressatul Islam University Joins Solidarity Rally for Pakistan Armed ForcesAgreement for Birth Registration of Children in SindhIG reviews modern licensing system at Motorway Driving Licensing Authority IslamabadSindh governor inaugurates Martyrs MemorialCrackdown Against Sale of Substandard LPG Cylinders in KarachiCDA Chairman conducts latenight inspection of Jinnah Square Project- 80% work completedOne killed in Okara Train AccidentOkara Army Martyr Laid to Rest with Military HonorsSuspected Robber Shot Dead, Four Arrested in Karachi Police EncountersChild Killed, Woman Injured in Robbery AttemptPakistan Advances Business Reforms with New InitiativesRevelation of Fake Invoices Network: Mastermind ArrestedBullish Surge: Pakistan Stock Market Rebounds with Strong GainsGold Prices Drop Sharply Across Pakistan Amid Global DeclineHBL PSL X Returns with Thrilling Matches AheadJapan Boosts Water Supply Transformation in Faisalabad with 510 Million Yen GrantSecond phase of Hajj pilgrims’ arrival via Jeddah Airport beginsPresident Zardari Pays Tribute to Soldiers Martyred in Indian AggressionTurkish President commends Pakistan’s patient policyTwo more security forces’ personnel injured during Indian strikes embrace martyrdom: ISPRPishin Levies Seize 750 Kg HashishPakistan, Russia Vow to Strengthen Parliamentary DiplomacyPM Visits Frontlines of Operation Bunyan-um-MarsoosKORT chief calls on Barrister SultanSenate’s current session likely to continue till May 23Sindh Government and PPP Announce Celebration of Day of Gratitude and VictoryHaleem says law of jungle has replaced constitutional ruleTwo More Valiant Sons of Soil Embraced Shahadat: ISPRTurkish President Commends Pakistan’s Conflict Resolution Approach, Pledges Continued SupportPMD issues nationwide alert as Pakistan braces for first May heatwaveUnidentified Body Discovered Near Road in KalatImportant Decisions Made in High-Level Karachi Police MeetingSindh Governor Calls Sindh Assembly Session on May 16Important Meeting Chaired by Karachi Commissioner: Consideration of Steel Mills, Expressway, and Road BeautificationOver 52,000 Livestock Arrive at Karachi’s Maweshi Dost Mandi Ahead of EidDHQ Teaching Hospital MS Suspended Over Negligence, MisappropriationYoung Man Drowns in Indus RiverSukkur Express narrowly escapes major accidentYoung man tries to commit suicide