Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) Sindh Secretary General Sardar Abdul Rahim credited the victory against Indian aggression to the united efforts of the people, the leadership of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and the brave airmen and soldiers.
In his statement on Saturday, he emphasized that this success was the result of Pakistan’s courageous leadership, the unity of the people, and the dedicated efforts of the military.
Sardar Abdul Rahim reiterated the commitment of his party and leadership to stand with the people of Pakistan and the armed forces, as they have always done. He further mentioned that the Hur Force, under the command of Pir Sahib Pagara, is always ready to serve in defending Pakistan at the Indo-Pak border.
He expressed that the conscious people of Pakistan are well aware that the country needs those who build, not those who loot. He criticized the ruling coalition, accusing them of selling the nation’s land and resources and stated that the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party had interfered in matters unrelated to their domain, thereby harming national interests.
He hailed the Pakistan Armed Forces’ Operation “Binyan al-Marsous” as a remarkable chapter in military history, acknowledging the strategic brilliance of the military leadership and the trust they had in God, along with the prayers and unity of the Pakistani people, which turned the operation into an unwavering success.
Sardar Abdul Rahim concluded by stating that Pakistan’s victory is not only commendable but has also brought joy to the nation after a long time. He stressed that this victory should be celebrated as a national event, as it provides the country with a renewed sense of hope and pride.