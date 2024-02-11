PML-N Chief, MQM delegation discuss important political matters

Srinagar: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met PML-N Chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday to discuss important political matters.

Issues regarding the formation of the government were discussed during the meeting.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Ayaz Sadiq, and Rana Tanveer were present during the meeting, while Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Dr. Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal participated from the MQM side.