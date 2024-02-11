PML-N emerges as largest party with 75 seats in NA

Islamabad: The PML-N has emerged as the largest political party with 75 seats in the National Assembly elections.

According to the unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan for 264 out of 266 seats, PPP has bagged fifty four seats followed by MQM 17 seats, Pakistan Muslim League and JUI (P) four seats each and two seats each by Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Balochistan National Party. One seat each was won by Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Pashtoonkhwa National Awami Party-Pakistan, Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Party and PML-Z. Independents have secured 101 seats.

Result on one seat NA-8 was postponed due to death of a candidate while election has been withheld in one constituency NA-88 where re-polling will be held on Thursday.

In the Sindh Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party has emerged as the largest party with 84 seats, followed by MQM-Pakistan twenty-eight, Grand Democratic Alliance and Jamaat-e-Islami two each. Independents won thirteen seats in the provincial assembly.

In Punjab Assembly, the PML-N secured one hundred and thirty seven seats, PPP ten, Pakistan Muslim League eight, Istehkam e Pakistan Party, PML-Z and TLP one each while one hundred and thirty eight independents also remained successful.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election, out of 112 seats, ninety independents emerged victorious. JUI (P) bagged seven, PML-N five, PPP four, Jamaat-e-Islami three, PTI Parliamentarians two and Awami National Party one.

In Balochistan Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and JUI (P) lead the tally with eleven seats each, followed by PML-N with 10 seats each. Balochistan Awami Party secured four, National Party three and Awami National Party two seats. Independents also remained successful on six seats. Balochistan National Party, Balochistan National Party (Awami), Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan and Jamaat-e-Islami secured one seat each.