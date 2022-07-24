PML-N has full confidence in judiciary: Tarar

Islamabad, July 24, 2022 (PPI-OT):Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Muhammad Talal Chaudhry says PML (N) has full confidence in judiciary, which should take up all cases against the leadership of PML-N, PTI and other parties. Addressing a press conference in Faisalabad on Sunday, he demanded the formation of full court bench of the Supreme Court to hear the party cases. He said verdicts in various cases against Imran Khan are pending including the foreign funding case.

The former minister said the PML-N had launched mega uplift programmes including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and everyone is aware of the party’s services for the country and the people of Pakistan.

