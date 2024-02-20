PML-N is largest party in Balochistan PA, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said that PML-N was the largest political party in Balochistan provincial assembly, adding that an ideal government would be formed for the people of the province.

These views were expressed by him while talking to two newly elected independent MPAs from Balochistan Haji Wali Muhammad Nurzai and Captain (Retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai who called on him on Tuesday.

On the occasion, newly elected independent MPAs from Balochistan Haji Wali Muhammad Nurzai and Captain (Retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai announced to join Pakistan Muslim League-N.

President, PML-N, Balochistan, Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, elected MNA and General Secretary, PML-N, Balochistan were also present.