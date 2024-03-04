PML-N leader hails retrieving of encroached land from MNA possession

QUETTA: Provincial leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N MPA Haji Wali Muhammad Nurzai on Monday, while condemning the encroachment of government land by Mehmood Khan Achakzai, has lauded the performance of district administration Quetta and security forces to have retrieved the grabed land from the possession of MNA Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

In a statement, he said that Chairman, Pushtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, was presenting himself as nationalist merely to hoodwink the people, blaming that in the garb of nationalism, Mehmood Khan Achakzai was encroaching upon the government properties and lands.

Nurzai alleged that Mehmood Khan Achakzai had not only encroached upon the government property at Quary Road in Quetta, but had also grabbed a mosque and religious seminary in Wali Muhammad Maidani in Pushtunkhabad area of Quetta.

He further alleged that Masjid and religious seminary were being used as a headquarter by the private militia of Mehmood Khan Achakzai. Nurzai called on the authorities to retrieve Masjid and religious seminary encroached by Achakzai in Wali Muhammad Maidani Pushtoonabaf area of Quetta.